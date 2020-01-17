Rail delays and cancellations as fallen tree blocks line between Pulborough and Billingshurst

Rail passengers have experienced long delays this morning after a tree fell on the railway between Pulborough and Billingshurst, forcing the line to be closed.

Network Rail said the tree has now been removed and the line for services to the south has reopened.

At 7.34am, Network Rail confirmed the London-bound line had also reopened.

Passengers have been told to expect delays until 9am.

Southern Railway said: “A tree was blocking the railway between Pulborough and Billingshurst earlier this morning. After the successful removal, we will now aim to restore a regular service as quickly as possible.

“As trains return to normal, some trains running between Pulborough and Horsham may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 9am.

“Please still check journey planners prior to departure if possible, as some alterations will still take place to safely re-introduce services.”