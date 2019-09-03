Stonepound Crossroads in Hassocks – update on major improvement scheme

West Sussex County Council has issued an update on the ongoing works at Stonepound Crossroads in Hassocks.

The major improvement scheme is being undertaken as part of 129 new homes being built on land west of London Road.

Stonepound Crossroads improvement scheme in Hassocks

A spokesman for the county council said: “The road closure in Hurst Road was removed on Saturday (August 31).

“The traffic management has changed to four-way temporary traffic lights until works are completed.

“The first phase of the works are on programme and should be completed by November 8.

“Advisory signage will remain in surrounding roads and will continue to be monitored by the dedicated traffic marshall.”

The scheme includes upgrading the ageing traffic signals equipment at the four-way junction to improve the lights’ efficiency and the junction’s capacity.

READ MORE: Here’s the latest on the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill

Popular Chinese restaurant in Haywards Heath closes after 35 years

It also includes the introduction of user-activated puffin crossings in Hurst Road and London Road.

And in the second phase, a new junction, signal-controlled pedestrian crossing and street lighting at the access to developer Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ new homes, off London Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, the council said, with the first phase expected to be finished by November 8, subject to factors such as severe weather. The second phase is due for completion by January 30, 2020.

READ MORE: Emergency road closure in Hassocks – all you need to know

Dramatic photos show crews battling one acre field fire in Keymer

Here are the full details of the scheme:

Phase 1

• Upgrading the ageing traffic signals equipment at the four-way junction: this will improve the lights’ efficiency and the junction’s capacity

• Introduction of user-activated puffin crossings in Hurst Road and London Road

• Advanced cycle stop lines on all four arms of the crossroads to assist cyclists at the junction: this is in preparation for a county council cycle route scheme between Sayers Common and Downlands School

• Widening work on Hurst Road and improved street lighting.

• Pedestrian access will be maintained at the crossroads during the work, including to get to the railway station.

Phase 2

• A new junction, signal-controlled pedestrian crossing and street lighting at the access to developer Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ new homes, off London Road.