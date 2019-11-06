Sussex train delays after trespasser on tracks near Gatwick

Emergency services rushed to the railway lines near Gatwick Airport after reports of a trespasser on the tracks.

The incident, reported this morning (Wednesday) at 7am, has caused Southern Rail to delay trains while the incident is being dealt with.

Southern Rail updated at 7.55am to confirm the area has now been cleared. They said “Emergency services and Network Rail rapid response staff have confirmed the area is now clear and services will be able to proceed at normal speed very shortly.”

Southern Rail said on Twitter earlier this morning, “Due to reports of a trespasser around the Gatwick Airport area, services are having to run at a reduced speed on all lines. Train will be subject to delay, cancellation or alteration.

“Emergency services are on site, but for everyone’s safety, while they investigate this incident, trains will run at reduced speeds in the area.”

According to Southern Rail’s website, train delays are still expected to last until 9am.