These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond between over the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between February 27 and March 12.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closure sign

Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Lay new reinforcement gas main. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to April 9

East Street, Amberley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

Bolney Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Dell Quay Road, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Ardingly Road, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

A24 Ashington Northbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Northbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Southbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Southbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 11

Steyning Road, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 18 to April 14

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Stoney Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Meadow Way To Whiteways, Bersted: LV jointing works. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 13

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Maudlin Lane, Bramber: Install new electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 13 to March 9

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Holmesdale Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Waters Lane, Bury: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Cutting back roadside vegetation and trimming overhanging trees. Road Closure. Chichester District Council – March 3 to March 3

Church Lane, Climping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Church Lane Roundabout, Climping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Long House Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Fernhill Road, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

London Road Northbound, Crawley: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 9 to March 13

Broad Street, Cuckfield: Remedial works to carriageway resurface. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 13

Ambersham Hollow Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Alders Avenue, East Grinstead: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28

Portland Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Wimblehurst Road, Horsham: Gas main works. Road Closure. SGN – February 19 to March 3

Curvins Way, Lancing: Emergency Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to March 2

Blackthorns, Lindfield Urban: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Anchor Springs, Littlehampton: Replace broken / loose inspection frame and cover. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 27

Drungewick Lane, Loxwood: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 3 to March 3

Cootes Lane, Middleton-On-Sea: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 9

Gorse End, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Littlehaven Level Crossing Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 26 to February 27

A259 Drayton Lane Roundabout To Marsh Lane, Oving: Reset manhole frame and cover. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Damersbridge Street, Petworth: Safe working on the CO-OP building on the corner with Golden Square. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to April 3

Blackgate Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Nutbourne Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Terwick Common Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Wimland Road, Rusper: On/off tracking RRVS. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 24 to February 28

Wimland Road, Rusper: Stressing rail through level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 1 to March 2

Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 7 to March 9

Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 11 to March 13

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Crane to install precast stairs for works on Caxton House. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to August 11

Common View, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 29

Mouse Lane, Steyning: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Coolham Road, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

Merrywood Lane, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Yapton Lane, Walberton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Broadford Bridge Road, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Broadford Bridge Road, West Chiltington: Carry out pole test. Road Closure. BT – February 28 to February 28

Gay Street, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Harborough Hill, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

The Hollow, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Wakestone Lane, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Goring Street, Worthing: Replacing road surface plates at level crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 6 to March 9

Merton Road, Worthing: Lay new gas main and services. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to March 17

South Street, Worthing: Access/Egress of RRV and material deliveries. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 8 to March 9

Tower Road, Worthing: Disconnection / reconnection of existing electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28

Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 6