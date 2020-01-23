These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between January 23 and February 6.
Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28
Roundstone Bypass, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6
Deaks Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27
Street Lane, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28
Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27
High Street, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30
Mill Lane, Balcombe: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – January 8 to January 24
New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21
Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19
Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30
Gladstone Road, Burgess Hill: New service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 23 to February 4
London Road, Burgess Hill: Lay replacement gas main and transfer services. Road Closure. SGN – January 7 to January 24
Queens Crescent, Burgess Hill: Flooding. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 19 to January 31
Little London, Chichester: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 4
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: Connection works. Road Closure. SGN – January 31 to February 3
Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Upgrading Stockbridge Road Level Crossing Road Lights to LED type. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27
Tower Street, Chichester: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 5
Whyke Road, Chichester: Upgrading Whyke Road Level Crossing to Full Barrier Renewals. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27
Bell Lane, Cocking: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Station Road, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27
Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley: Investigate a streetlight out. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27
The Boulevard, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Selham Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – February 4 to February 6
Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – January 23 to January 24
Ship Street, East Grinstead: Removal of vegetation. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28
Ferring Street, Ferring: Line painting and tarmac maintenance at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 29 to January 31
Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3
Newells Lane, Funtington: Tamper Machine works at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27
Selham Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Topleigh Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6
Eastfield Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30
West Harting Road, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
North Street, Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to February 1
Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford: Repair frame and cover. Road Closure. BT – January 27 to January 29
Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to January 24
South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14
Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27
The Street, Lodsworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 6
Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Electrical service upgrade of customer supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 29 to February 5
Colworth Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27
Park Road, Petworth: Emergency repairs to a property that has sustained damage from a Road Traffic Accident outside Walton. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 31
Poynings Road, Poynings: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 20 to January 24
West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5
Harting Combe Road, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3
Langley Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4
Slade Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4
Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3
Friday Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29
Lambs Green, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31
Station Road, Rustington: RRV access and mini dig at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 27 to January 29
Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3
Freehold Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate in carriageway to locate and disconnect redundant gas supplies. Road Closure. SGN – January 20 to January 28
Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – January 16 to January 30
The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to January 24
Clay Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5
Water Lane, Sullington: Upgrading of existing communications equipment. Road Closure. Telefonica (O2 (UK) Limited) – January 26 to January 26
Church Lane, Upper Beeding: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 3 to February 5
East Street, West Chiltington: Access for provision of new Telegraph pole for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 2 to February 2
Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Repalce stop taps in verge. Road Closure. South East Water – February 3 to February 5
Vowels Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30
Fittleworth Road, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31
Horsebridge Hill, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31
Wallage Lane, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28
Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 3 to February 14
Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18
Titnore Lane, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4