These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond over the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between February 13 and 20.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Borde Hill Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Cuckfield Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Staplefield Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Balcombe Lane, Ardingly: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 10 to April 3

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Tree works to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 21

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

South Way, Bersted: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop Improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Batchmere Road, Birdham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21

Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Access required to underground and overhead structures to replace poles for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 20

Maudlin Lane, Bramber: Install new electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 13 to March 9

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

East Walls, Chichester: Planned Carriageway Works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Chidham Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Worth Park Avenue Eastbound, Crawley: Recovering a signal stucture from the railway bridge above. Road crane to strap and bring down the structure and remove from site. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 23

Worth Park Avenue Westbound, Crawley: Recovering a signal stucture from the railway bridge above. Road crane to strap and bring down the structure and remove from site. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 23

Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Batchmere Road, Earnley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Lutener Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Poors Common Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Alders Avenue, East Grinstead: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28

Garden Wood Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20

Dumpford Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Elsted Road, Harting: Repair manhole in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to February 19

Old Ditcham Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Keymer Road, Hassocks: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Underhill Lane, Hassocks: Cut in airheart washout in carriageway. Road Closure. South East Water – February 10 to February 13

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Horn Lane, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 21 to February 21

Polecats, Heyshott: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Cootes Avenue, Horsham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

Hammerpond Road, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Sedgwick Lane, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Wimblehurst Road, Horsham: Gas main works. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to February 28

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Nwe service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

South Lane, Houghton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20

College Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: New frame and cover. Road Closure. South East Water – February 17 to February 19

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 21 to February 21

Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to February 28

South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14

Fitzlea Wood Road, Lodsworth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 9

Milland Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Gorse End, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Littlehaven Level Crossing Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 24

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Littlehaven Level Crossing Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 26 to February 27

Marsh Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Clappers Lane, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Bull Hill, Rogate: Fibre cabling to existing boxes for new customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Wimland Road, Rusper: On/off tracking RRVS. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 24 to February 28

School Lane, Selsey: New water connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – February 17 to February 21

Emms Lane, Shipley: Electrical service upgrade of customer supply to ensure safe and reliable power supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 17 to February 21

Brighton Road, Slaugham: Southbound closure of the slip road to the A23 for resurfacing works. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 26

Silverdale Drive, Sompting: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 25 to February 26

Mill Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Offham Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Shooting Field, Steyning: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Blue Doors Road, Sutton: Lay new duct across carriageway for customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19

East Street, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Church Street, Warnham: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 24 to February 24

Broadford Bridge Road, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Gay Street, West Chiltington: Access required to underground and overhead structures to erect a new pole and cabling for a fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 24 to February 25

The Hollow, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

West Chiltington Lane, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Marlpit Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Kennel Hill Road, Westhampnett: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 14

Tower Road, Worthing: Disconnection / reconnection of existing electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28