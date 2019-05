Trains running through Gatwick Airport are subject to disruption this afternoon (Monday, May 27) due to trespassers.

According to National Rail, trespassers on the railway means that services have to run at reduced speeds in both directions.

Train services running through this station may be delayed and disruption is expected to last until around 5pm.

According to Network Rail, platforms may be altered at short notice so passengers should check station boards for the most up-to-date information.