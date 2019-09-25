Truck jack-knifes on A24 - Police provide update

A truck which jack-knifed on the A24 this afternoon (Wednesday) has been cleared from the road, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Part of the A24 north of Horsham was partially blocked after an accident involving a lorry at the Robin Hood roundabout junction of the A24 with the B2237 Warnham Road, shortly before 4.30pm. Read more here

As of 5pm, AA Traffic reported that vehicles were queuing in the area and that there was congestion to the Great Daux roundabout. All approaches towards the roundabout were reportedly affected.

A truck jack-knifed on the A24 north of Horsham this afternoon

Providing more information, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said the vehicle had skidded in the road before jack-knifing.

She added: "The vehicle was removed at 5.10pm.

"No one was injured or taken to hospital."

According to traffic reports, traffic is now moving in the area as normal.