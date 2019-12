A road near Turners Hill has been closed by police following a crash.

The B2028 Ardingly Road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident, Crawley Police said on Twitter.

A spokesman added: “Please seek an alternative route. Thank you for your patience.”

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator