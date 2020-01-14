Warning issued after tree falls onto major Horsham road

A concerned driver has issued a warning after a tree came down on a major Horsham road.

Roffey resident Jill O’Brien said ‘quite a tall tree’ is blocking the left hand lane of the A281 when travelling from Mannings Heath to Horsham.

Traffic news

The blockage is on the bend shortly before Domesday Lane.

Jill said: “I was just driving home. I happened to come across it.

“I had to stop and then indicate I was going round and hope nothing was coming too fast.

“It’s right on the curve of the bend.

“My concern is it’s getting progressively worse out there.”

Jill said the tree is also blocking the pavement.

A spokesman for AA Traffic added: “[The road is] partially blocked due to fallen tree on A281 Brighton Road both ways near The Hornbrook Inn.

“Traffic is coping well. Approach with care. The tree is on a blind bend.”

