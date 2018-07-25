Traffic chaos after diesel spillage closes A29

Police are currently directing traffic near Billingshurst after being forced to close the A29 due to a large diesel spill this afternoon (July 25).

Emergency services rushed to the roundabout at the junction with High Street and the A29 bypass after the fuel spilled onto the road shortly before 2.30pm.

One fire engine from Billingshurst attended and helped make the scene safe.

The fire service said crews had now left but police were still at the scene directing traffic through the village.

Traffic chaos is being reported and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.