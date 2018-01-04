Traffic chaos as roadworks recommence on A29

Tailbacks are being reported on roads surrounding Billingshurst as works recommence on the A29.

Multi-way traffic signals have been installed between the Stane Street roundabout and Hilland roundabout as contractors continue to create a new sewage scheme under the bypass.

The works, being carried out by Southern Water, started in February but stopped over the Christmas period. They have recommenced today (January 4) and West Sussex County Council said the temporary traffic lights are set to be in place until January 26.

On social media many road users have complained of traffic queuing as far as Five Oaks and of lots of vehicles cutting through the village.

