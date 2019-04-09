Traffic queueing after ‘multi vehicle’ crash on M25

Traffic queues are building following a ‘multi vehicle’ crash on the M25 near Godstone.

Highways England says that one lane is currently closed and police and ambulance crews are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the AA reports: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident and earlier accident, lorry and a car involved on M25 anticlockwise from J6 A22 (Godstone) to M25 (Clacket Lane Services).

“Lane four (of four) remains closed for the multi-vehicle accident after traffic was held to remove the lorry and car accident further back towards J6.”

Highways England in a post on social media is urging drivers: “Please do not use CLOSED lanes as this stops the emergency services from getting to scene quickly.”