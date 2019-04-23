Train disruption between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges

Train services running between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges are subject to disruption this morning (April 23).

A spokesman for Southern said trains between these stations may be subject to delays of up to 20 minutes, alteration and cancellation.

This is due to a fault with the signalling system in the Gatwick Airport area, a spokesman said, and a normal service is not expected to resume until 3pm.

Passengers are advised to delay travelling until later today if possible. A spokesman for Southern said: “To alleviate delays as much as possible a reduced Southern and Gatwick Express service will be in operation.

“Gatwick Express services from Brighton to London Victoria will be reduced to a half hourly service.

“Littlehampton, Eastbourne and Portsmouth / Southampton services to London Victoria may terminate early at Three Bridges.

Rail passengers in Sussex are advised to check before they travel today (April 23)

“Thameslink services at this time will be running their normal volume of service; however, they will be subject to alteration.

“Earlswood and Salfords will have services calling at these stations. Due to the limited capacity for trains to alter their running lines, this may result in some short notice alterations to services, and platforms allocated at these stations.”

Southern said ticket acceptance is in place with the following services:

- Southern and Thameslink will accept each other’s tickets between London and Brighton / Horsham

- Metrobus between Redhill and Horsham.

- London Buses between Redhill and Central London

- London Underground between London Victoria, London Blackfriars and London Bridge

- Gatwick Express tickets will be valid on Southern and Thameslink services via reasonable routes

Network Rail engineers have been working through the night and into the morning in order to fix the issue, a spokesman said, however, the problem is still ongoing.

Passengers in Sussex are advised to check before they travel today using the Journey Planner here.