12 miles queues around M23 after vehicles break down

Drivers have faced queues up to 12 miles on the M23 around Gatwick this morning (Thursday February 28) due to broken down vehicles.

One lane is blocked and there queueing traffic due to a stalled truck on the M23 southbound between the M25 and junction 9 (Gatwick Airport).

Lane one (of three) is blocked, and recovery is en route.

Reports are that this is now the third broken down vehicle which has been on the southbound carriageway, the other two vehicles have since been removed.

The estimated travel time is 30 minutes.

Highways England say the congestion is expected to clear around 9.30am.