A23 at Warninglid closed in both directions after vehicle hits bridge

Sussex Roads Police said on their Twitter profile that the road is closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a bridge.

“We are awaiting carriageway repairs and assessment of the bridge before reopening,” said a spokesperson, adding that the road is closed between Warninglid and Bolney.

Sussex Roads Police advised motorists to find alternative routes and said ‘further updates will be given in due course’.

The A23 at Warninglid has been closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a bridge, police have said. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

AA Traffic News said the road was closed with queueing traffic ‘due to bridge struck by vehicle on A23 Southbound from Jeremys Corner to A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross)’.

The AA said there is congestion to Warninglid.

