A23 near Bolney open again after vehicle hits bridge

At 12.43pm today Sussex Roads Police said that the road had been closed between Warninglid and Bolney.

They advised motorists to find alternative routes while police and emergency services responded to the incident and the bridge was assessed.

At 3.23pm a spokesman said: “The A23 has reopened in both directions following a collision involving a lorry and a bridge this afternoon near Bolney.

The A23 at Warninglid has been closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a bridge, police have said. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

“All roads have now reopened following inspections by Highways England.

“We thank the public for their patience while officers responded to this incident.”