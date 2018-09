An accident partially blocked the A24 north of Horsham this morning (Wednesday September 19).

The road was partially blocked and there was queueing traffic due to the collision between a lorry and a car on the A24 Dorking Road southbound from Marches Road to Knob Hill, near Warnham.

This affected traffic towards Horsham.

Traffic was able to move past the scene via the northbound side of the carriageway.

The incident has now been cleared.

