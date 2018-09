The A286 north of Chichester is closed both ways after a traffic collision.

The road is closed from the B2141, south along the A268 through Lavant.

Emergency services are in attendance and the air ambulance is reported to be en route.

A Sussex police spokesman said an ambulance is assessing a patient on the scene but the extent of injuries are unclear at this point.

South East Coast Air Ambulance have been approached for comment.