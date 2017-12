A broken-down truck and a vehicle accident has blocked the A23.

The truck is blocking lane one of three on the A23 northbound, east of Horsham, between the B2115 Sloughgreen Lane and the B2110 Horsham Road.

Traffic reports suggest there was also another two vehicle accident 500 metres before the lorry that is blocking lane three of three.

It is affecting traffic between Brighton and Crawley.

Police are at the scene to control traffic.