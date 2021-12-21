According to traffic reports, a car and a van have been involved in a collision on A264 at M23 J11 in Pease Pottage. The crash has been reported on the roundabout.

The road is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

It has otherwise been a quiet morning on the roads in West Sussex, with no other traffic incidents reported.

A collision has been reported on A264 at M23 J11 in Pease Pottage

However, there is reportedly slow traffic on A272 at A281 (Village Hall roundabout) in Cowfold.