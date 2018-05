Two cars have been written off in a head-on collision on an A-road.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted yesterday evening that two cars had collided on the A281 in Crabtree, south of Lower Beeding and near the South Lodge Hotel.

Despite the state of their vehicles, the occupants of both vehicles were uninjured.

One driver was reported by police for careless driving.

No-one was injured in the head-on collision on the A281 in Crabtree. Picture: Sussex Roads Police