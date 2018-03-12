COUNTY NEWS: Full A27 resurfacing announced after 125 potholes found

A mum’s complaint that A27 potholes could claim someone’s life has led to Highways England announcing a full resurfacing of the road.

Becki Dicker and her husband Mike from Bracklesham say they counted a staggering 125 potholes on the westbound road between Chichester’s Tesco Extra and the Emsworth turn off.

Becki counted the potholes on the A27 westbound (pictured), just after the Fishbourne Roundabout. Picture: Google Maps/Google Streetview

Mum-of-two Becki said: “They are dangerous and they are getting worse.

“The bottom line is there is going to be an accident – it could end up being a fatality it is so bad.”

Becki and husband Mike often drive on the A27 to Southampton General Hospital for their daughter’s appointments.

But following Becki’s interview with The Chichester Observer last month, Highways England has announced action.

A Highways spokesman said: “Please be assured that Highways England as a responsible service provider are committed to maintain the network in a safe and serviceable condition, and the safety of all road users is paramount.

“Whilst the worn out sections of tarmac may be unsightly and may influence driver behaviour, the dips are very shallow and we do not consider them to be dangerous.

“As you may be aware, resurfacing was carried out to sections of this stretch of the A27 in 2015 and 2016 however, the tarmac laid over the existing concrete continues to deteriorate.

“Recognising that a long term, sustainable solution is required, I’m pleased to advise that we’ve designed a resurfacing programme called ‘A27 Emsworth to Chichester’.

“Construction is planned for late April 2018. The scheme is still being finalised and further details will be made available nearer the time.”

Potholes are usually caused when rainwater below the road surface freezes. Cars on the road can then cause the road surface to deteriorate.

