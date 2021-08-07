Cows ‘having a leisurely stroll’ down the A23

Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said members of the public had to moo-ve the bovine escapees to a place of safety before their owner could collect them.

He added: “It’s all happening on the A23 this morning! Reports of a car on fire, blocking the outside lane and then reports of two cows going for a leisurely stroll down a slip road of the A23 near to Hickstead?

“I don’t know if they’re off for a day down in Brighton. Thankfully we managed to locate them.”