Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

- A23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage, junction 11 exit slip roads and Brighton Road Roundabout lane closure for works by Virgin Media on A264.

- M23, from 11.30pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, hard shoulder closure for barrier works.