Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week
Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
SEE ALSO Sussex Daily Bulletin for 31.01.22 | Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area | New aerial photos show progress on north Horsham development
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
- A23, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound and northbound, Pease Pottage, junction 11 exit slip roads and Brighton Road Roundabout lane closure for works by Virgin Media on A264.
- M23, from 11.30pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, hard shoulder closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.