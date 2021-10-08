Crawley town centre car park to close for two months

Kingsgate car park, in Kingsgate opposite the Memorial Gardens, will close for a two-month refurbishment.

Crawley Borough Council said although they own the car park, it had been leased to National Car Parks (NCP).

A council spokesperson said, “NCP will hand back the car park to the council on Monday.

Crawley town centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2102011 SUS-210102-190722001

“As owners of the car park, the council has no choice but to close it immediately while repairs and improvements are made.

“Without a working lift the car park doesn’t meet accessibility requirements. NCP is also removing its equipment.”

The council said the refurbishment will take ‘around two months’ and they hope to reopen the site in December.

While this work takes place, motorists are advised to use the town hall multistorey car park in Exchange Road.

The spokesperson added, “When Kingsgate car park reopens, it will be owned and operated by Crawley Borough Council.”

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, said, “Unfortunately, we’re left with no other option but to close the car park so these improvement works can take place.