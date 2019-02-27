Dramatic picture shows HGV shed its load at Gatwick Airport

Firefighters are warning drivers to avoid the Gatwick North Terminal roundabout after a lorry tipped over and shed its load.
A tweet from Crawley Fire Station said: “HGV RTC ...If possible please avoid the North Terminal roundabout at #Gatwick. ‘E’ watch are currently in attendance.”
More to follow.
