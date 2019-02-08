Drivers face delays around Crawley after three incidents

Drivers in Crawley faced delays and queues this morning (Friday February 8) due a number of incidents.

The A2220 was partially blocked due to an accident on the A2220 Haslett Avenue East both ways at Stephenson Way.

There were also two incidents on the M23.

One lane was closed and there was heavy traffic due to recovery work and an accident.

This involved two cars northbound before Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport).

Congestion at one stage was back to Junction 10 (Crawley).

Also, one lane was closed and there was slow traffic due to a stalled truck on M23 southbound from Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport) to Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).

