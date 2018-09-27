Fire and rescue crews called to accident on A23

Fire crews are attending a collision on the southbound A23 near the junction with the A272, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Crews from Crawley, Horsham and Burgess Hill were called at 5.30pm to a single-vehicle collision near A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) which has blocked the road, causing long delays.

27-09-18 A23 southbound road traffic collision

A heavy rescue unit has also been called to assist, a fire service spokesman said.

The fire service has also requested the assistance of the electricity board, but the spokesman could not give further detail as to why.