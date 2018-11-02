Five-year-old boy's leg broken in Crawley collision

Police have released more details about yesterday's collision in Crawley, in which a pedestrian died.

Sussex Police confirmed yesterday evening that a man died and a young boy was sent to hospital after yesterday's collision at the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue.

This afternoon, police have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called around 8.30am on Thursday (1 November) to a serious collision at the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue.

"A red Fiat 500 car collided with a male pedestrian and a child on a bike who were using a pelican crossing.

"A 49-year-old Crawley man, who was a pedestrian, sadly died at the scene. A 5-year-old boy riding a bike was also seriously injured and remains in hospital with a broken leg. They weren't together.

"The driver of the car, a 30-year-old local woman, was uninjured."

Sergeant Richard Hornsey said: "We are supporting the man's family as we begin our investigation.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the A23 Crawley Avenue between Ifield College and the collision site at the Tushmore Roundabout at around 8.30am, to please get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to make contact online quoting Operation Rosslare."