Frustrated commuters react to Brighton trespassing incident

Frustrated commuters have reacted to major train delays across Sussex due to a trespasser on the line at Brighton railway station.

Southern Rail and British Transport Police are pursuing the trespasser and the electrical supply has been switched off to the main line, leading to cancellations, delays of an hour and revisions to all trains coming through the station. Click here to read more.

Commuters have taken to social media to vent their frustration. Keith Greywood tweeted: “Trespassers on the track, so had to get off at Three Bridges in the rain. Thanks mate!”

Brighton Tech Jobs posted a picture of hundreds of commuters staring at the train times board at Brighton station, and said: “Your grim journey up to the big smoke today just got a lot grimier. Why not find something closer to home! #Southernrail #Brighton #whybother”

Samantha Ellis said: “Another fun journey in, got my music tho so waiting at West worthing for the foreseeable #Brighton #southernrail #southernfail”

On a more nostalgic note, Taylor said: “Do people from Sussex reminisce about a functioning rail service to London in the same way the rest of us remember how quickly Concorde could fly? @SouthernRailUK #southernfail #southernrail”

All lines to and from Brighton have now reopened, but delays and short notice cancellations are expected to continue until 12pm while Southern recovers the service.