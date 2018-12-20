Gatwick Airport drones: ‘Deliberate act but not terror related’, say police

Police at Gatwick airport are continuing to assist airport security teams following a number of reports and sightings of drones in the vicinity of the airfield overnight on Wednesday and Thursday (December 19 and 20).

The first report was made shortly after 9pm Wednesday (December 19) and the last sighting was around 8.45am on Thursday (December 20).

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been suspended

Sussex and Surrey officers are deployed on to the airfield and surrounding areas and were joined by a National Police Air Service helicopter in seeking the drones and the operators.

Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, Gatwick Airport policing commander, said: “We believe this to be a deliberate act to disrupt the airport. However, there are absolutely no indications to suggest this is terror related.”

