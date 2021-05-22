Gatwick Airport station improvement works planned for late May bank holiday

Over the late May bank holiday and June, the track, switches and crossing - moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths - at Falcon Junction near Clapham, and Balham Junction will be renewed, providing better, more reliable journeys on the railway.

The track drainage in the area will also be improved which will help to reduce frustrating disruptions.

Preparation works for the new signalling will continue including laying new signalling cables and constructing the foundations for new signal gantries between Balham and Clapham.

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead of improvement works at Gatwick Airport station and in South London over the late May bank holiday

Improved signalling means more reliable journeys for passengers as well as introducing greater capability into the network so more trains can run in future.

This phase of work, to take place between London Victoria, Clapham Junction and Balham, and the West London Lines from Clapham to Shepherds Bush, will continue until after Christmas 2022.

On the following dates, no trains will run between Victoria and East Croydon, with most being diverted to London Bridge:

Saturday 22 to Sunday, May 23

Saturday 29 to Monday, May 31 (bank holiday)

Sunday, June 6

Sunday, June 27

Work continues to transform Gatwick Airport station. Foundation work for a new station concourse leading into the airport, new lifts, escalators and stairs and a new back of house building is largely complete.

The refurbishment of the existing station concourse is also under way, starting with the revamp of the Gatwick Airport South Terminal link span to the North Terminal and rail station over bridges.

These works will make journeys easier for all passengers who use the station and support people with reduced mobility.

Shaun King, route director for Sussex said: “The upgrades over the bank holiday weekend are a vital step towards us being able to provide better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers.

“While most of the network is open for business, there will still be some changes to services, so please do check before you travel.”

Chris Fowler, customer services director for Southern, added: “We’ve been working closely with Network Rail and other transport operators to make sure our customers can get where you need to be during this vital modernisation programme.

"As more people return to the railway, we’d advise everyone to use our online tools to plan your route in advance, check which are the busiest services and avoid them if you can.

“You can rest assured we’re working round the clock to keep trains and stations clean and safe - please remember you still need to wash your hands often, and wear a face covering.”