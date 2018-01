Police have confirmed officers were called to an incident involving four vehicles at B2036 Balcombe Road, Crawley, this afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3.50pm today and recovery has now been called for one vehicle, the others are driveable, according to a police spokesman.

No serious injuries have been recorded and no road closures are in place, however there are reports of heavy traffic in the area as a result of the incident and the A23 roadworks.