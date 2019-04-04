Long M23 delays reported after accident

Drivers are facing long queues on the M23 around Gatwick this morning (Thursday April 4) following a traffic accident and recovery work.

Highways England say that there are delays of around 35 minutes between junction 8 (M25 interchange) and junction 9 (Gatwick).

traffic queue

The problem is within the long-term roadworks.

One lane is closed and the queues are stretching back up to seven miles.

Highways England says allow additional time for your journey if planning on travelling on this section of road this morning and consider alternative routes, if possible.