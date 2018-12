Drivers faced long queues and delays on the M23 near Gatwick following a traffic accident this morning (Friday December 28).

One lane was closed and there was queueing traffic for two miles at one stage due to recovery work and the accident.

Reports are that the incident involved a car, lorry and minibus on the M23 southbound before junction 9 (Gatwick Airport).

The accident happened just before 9am.

The area has now been cleared and the traffic congestion is easing.