Long queues building up as A24 closed to traffic

The A24 is shut both ways between Knob Hill and Bell Road, according to AA Traffic.

And traffic is backed up through nearby Warnham as motorists try and dodge the closure. Drivers are reporting delays of around 30 minutes in the village.

One eyewitness said he thought the closure was due to a crash.

Police have closed the road

Knob Hill is very busy with Church Street also looking congested.

Sussex Police said it had no record of an incident.