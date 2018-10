Drivers faced delays on the M23 this lunchtime (Tuesday October 23) after three vehicles were involved in an accident.

Two lanes were closed and there was queueing traffic.

The incident was on the M23 southbound from junction 10A B2036 Balcombe Road to junction 11 A23 Brighton Road (Pease Pottage).

Lane three (of three) was also closed northbound due to debris in the road as a result of the southbound accident.

The area has been cleared and the lanes all re-opened.