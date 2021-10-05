Picture of the traffic on the M23 this morning

Sgt Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police tweeted: "Southbound #M23 #Crawley being closed at junction 10 to allow better diversion routes." You can see a picture of the flooding below

Drivers are coming off at Copthorne and the road onto M23 Southbound at Copthorne is closed resulting in heavy traffic all around that junction.

The road from Shipley Bridge towards Haskins at Snowhill is also congested due to flooding.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.