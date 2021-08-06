M23 Northbound closed due to roadworks

There are severe delays from junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and eight M25 Interchange.

There is also heavy congestion on junction six (Godstone) and junction 11 (Pease Pottage)

There is a diversion via the A264 Eastbound to Felbridge and the A22 Northbound.

Sussex Road Police tweeted: “Please avoid the M23 Northbound from Crawley onwards at this time. There is a lane two and three closure. Avoid! Thank you.”