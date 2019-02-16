M23 road closures – here’s the latest

Road works continue on the M23 this month.

On Tuesday, February 26, the carriageway will be closed, south and northbound, between 10pm and 4am.

The M23 will be closed as part of the road works

This is due to ‘significant’ planned road works, subject to weather conditions.

A spokesman said: “This closure is to construct 1 super span and 1 gantry.

“Both sides of the M23 will be closed between Junctions 8–10.

“Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and re-join at J6 M25. Diversion for Gatwick from junction 10 - A2011, A23 London Road.”

M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?