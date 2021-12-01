M23 southbound: road reopened after crash involving van and car

“The scene is now clear,” said National Highways: South-East, who thanked drivers for their patience via their Twitter profile.

“Please have a safe onward journey,” they said.

The incident was first reported through the Sussex Roads Police Twitter at 9.08am, saying that the road had been closed ‘due to an overturned vehicle and debris’.

The M23 southbound remains closed after a collision involving a light goods vehicle and a car this morning. Picture: Sussex Roads Police.

The road remained closed between junction 10 near Tinsley Green and junction 11 near Crawley while the clean-up took place.