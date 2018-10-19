M25/M23 crash causing long delays

An ccident on the M25 is causing delays going south to Gatwick this morning (Friday October 19).

Two lanes are blocked and there is very slow traffic due to accident on M25 anti-clockwise at junction 7 M23.

Congestion is to junction 8 (Reigate).

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed following the incident, located near the exit slip road at J7.

There are two fire engines in attendance as well as an ambulance.

Travel time is 45 to 50 minutes.

Anyone heading south to Gatwick Airport off the M25 or heading north to the M25 can expect long delays.