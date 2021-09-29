M25 protests: Climate activists defy injunction to block motorway for the seventh time

According to the injunction granted to National Highways Ltd, those involved 'may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized'.

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain said this morning: "We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

"But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job."

This morning, Insulate Britain has blocked the M25, breaking last week’s High Court injunction for the second time

In March, the government announced £300 million extra funding for green home upgrades in England, bringing total government funding for energy efficiency and low carbon heating in 2021-22 to £1.3 billion.

Talking yesterday about the level of funding required to properly address the UK’s leaky homes, Tim Gough, a senior lecturer at the School of Architecture and Landscape at Kingston University, and a registered architect said: "This amount of £1.3 billion is about 0.2 per cent of what is needed in order to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK and it's not even beginning to get close to the order of cost needed to respond to what Sir David King said last Thursday on Channel 4 News.

"He said that the government needs to take 'very, very severe actions'. That means hundreds of billions of pounds, not peanuts.

"The government should bear in mind that an investment of the order of £0.5 to £0.75 trillion is needed in order to address this problem, but this investment will essentially wipe out 90 per cent of heating bills for homeowners in this country, resulting in a 15 per cent reduction in carbon emissions at a stroke.