M25 protests: Climate activists return to block junction for the second time today

This follows an earlier action at the same junction which took place at 7.30am, where Insulate Britain supporters sat down on the carriageway, gluing their hands to each other and the road, while others poured oil onto the carriageway.

Revd Sue Parfitt from Bristol, who was involved in the first of today’s actions said earlier: "Many people will ask why a 79-year-old Anglican Priest is sitting in the road, causing disruption and how can I justify participating in such actions?

"I simply feel called to do everything in my power to protect God's planet, his creatures and the people.

Insulate Britain has returned for the second time today (Wednesday, September 29) to block the M25 at Swanley (Junction 3)

"If we are successful in persuading the government to do what is necessary, the actions I’m taking today will help to prevent a much greater harm - no less than the destruction of everything we hold dear."