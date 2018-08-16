Major congestion on M25 as drivers stop to view accident

Drivers faced major delays on the M25 this morning, near the junction with the M23, due to traffic slowing down to view an accident.

Three lanes were closed on the M25 anti-clockwise from junction 9 (Leatherhead) to junction 8 (Reigate).

Reports are that people were coming to a halt in the outside lane to view the accident on the opposite side of the carriageway.

Congestion was back to junction 10 (Wisley) as a result.

Two fire engines were in attendance at the incident which involved two vehicles and caused a large fuel spillage.

Just one lane is now closed and congestion is easing slightly.

