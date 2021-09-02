The works are on the London Road/Beehive Ring Road junction on the A23 in Crawley and lane closures and a lower speed limit will be in place while they’re carried out.

Obsolete traffic lights will be replaced soon with new, more reliable and energy-efficient equipment, highways officials said.

A spokesman added: “The existing traffic lights are reaching the end of their lifespan, with replacement parts difficult to source.

Sussex traffic and travel

“Work is scheduled to start on September 13, with lane closures and a speed-limit reduction through the works area for the protection of both the public and workforce.

“The Beehive Ring Road, between the junction with London Road and the first roundabout south of the signals junction, will also be closed. Bus priority will continue at this junction once the works are complete.”

The new equipment will use LED technology, improving the signals’ reliability, reducing maintenance and saving energy. They will also be more reactive to traffic movements.

“If possible, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods.

The spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but please bear in mind this project will lead to long-term improvements. We will do all we can to try to minimise disruption.”