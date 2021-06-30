Malta, the Balearic Islands and other countries added to the Green List - and here's the flights from Gatwick you can catch in the next 24 hours
Brits hoping for a holiday abroad this summer have more options for quarantine-free travel after Malta, the Balearic Islands and some Caribbean Islands were added to the Green List todau (June 30).
The Green list changes came into effect from 4am today and means returning travellers are not required to self-isolate from those countries.
And here is a list of flights departing from Gatwick on June 30 and July 1:
30 June
Gibraltar 3.40pm
1 July
Antigua and Barbuda 9am
Malta 12:30pm
Ibiza 2.20pm
Gibraltar 3.40pm
Menorca 4pm
Palma de Mallorca 5.35pm
When the new countries were abnnounced last Thursday, Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “The traffic light list announcement is a small step forwards for international travel however much more certainty is needed. With summer holidays around the corner, we are coming up to a crucial time for the aviation and travel industries and for people to make firm plans to travel abroad to visit family and friends, to restart important business meetings or to enjoy a much-needed break.
“The UK’s vaccination rollout has been a world-leading success and we should be capitalising on this now, not wasting it. We strongly urge the Government to set out clear plans and timelines for quarantine-free travel now for those with both vaccination doses and, in particular, reopen borders to EU countries and the USA, as much of the EU and rest of the world is already doing. The next steps for travel are to make it simpler, easier and less costly for passengers.
“We now urgently need a plan to get everyone moving again or risk yet more jobs in UK aviation and put the UK’s position as a significant global player with outstanding connections to major worldwide economies in jeopardy.”