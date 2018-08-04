Man seriously injured in Reigate collision

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a collision with a car in Reigate yesterday, according to police.

Police are appealing fro witnesses to the incident on the A217 at Gatton Bottom at around 7.50pm.

A police spokesperson said: “One man in his 20s, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“No one else involved received any injuries.

The road was closed at the junction of Raglan Road up to the roundabout while officers carried out on-scene investigations.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/P18186200.