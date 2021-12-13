New date for A24 resurfacing works near Horsham after bad weather delays project
Works on the A24 at the Hop Oast Roundabout have been rescheduled after the project was delayed by bad weather.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:04 pm
West Sussex Highways said on Twitter today: "Completion of the Hop Oast roundabout resurfacing works is now scheduled to take place Weds 15th December 20:00-06:00 Thurs 16th under a full carriageway closure. Traffic will still be able to join the A24 northbound from Southwater using the new A24 northbound access lane."
The work was originally due to be completed by December 10, but a highways spokesman said the last night's work was delayed by the weather conditions.